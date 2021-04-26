Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Essex Property Trust (ESS)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Essex Property Trust (NYSE: ESS) in the last few weeks:

4/15/2021 – Essex Property Trust was upgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $320.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $265.00.

4/13/2021 – Essex Property Trust was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $302.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Shares of Essex Property Trust have outperformed the industry over the past three months. This residential REIT has a substantial exposure to the West Coast market, which has several technology companies and offers prospects for long-term growth. It also has a healthy balance sheet, and is leveraging technology and scale to drive growth. However, amid the pandemic’s adverse impact on the job market, flexible working environment and low mortgage rate, demand for rental units and tenants’ rent-paying capabilities in its markets are affected, dampening rental rates and occupancy, and leading to high-concession activity. Oversupply in its urban markets adds to its woes. Also, the recent trend in its 2021 funds from operations (FFO) per share estimate revision does not indicate an upbeat outlook for this REIT with estimates moving south.”

4/9/2021 – Essex Property Trust was upgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $320.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $265.00.

4/5/2021 – Essex Property Trust was upgraded by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $310.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $275.00.

3/30/2021 – Essex Property Trust is now covered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They set an “outperform” rating and a $303.00 price target on the stock.

3/22/2021 – Essex Property Trust had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $283.00 to $309.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

3/17/2021 – Essex Property Trust had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $277.00 to $300.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/15/2021 – Essex Property Trust had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $283.00 to $309.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

3/15/2021 – Essex Property Trust had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $280.00 to $305.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/11/2021 – Essex Property Trust had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $277.00 to $300.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/25/2021 – Essex Property Trust had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $279.00 to $283.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

Essex Property Trust stock opened at $297.34 on Monday. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $186.30 and a 52 week high of $298.80. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $280.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $249.67. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $19.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.57, a PEG ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 0.79.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.12 by ($1.65). Essex Property Trust had a return on equity of 9.46% and a net margin of 39.89%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.95 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Essex Property Trust, Inc. will post 12.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $2.09 per share. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. This is a boost from Essex Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. Essex Property Trust’s payout ratio is presently 62.48%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Essex Property Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 32.1% in the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 173 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Essex Property Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $58,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 26.7% in the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Essex Property Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.40% of the company’s stock.

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 246 apartment communities comprising approximately 60,000 apartment homes with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

