Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for The Home Depot (HD)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for The Home Depot (NYSE: HD):

4/26/2021 – The Home Depot had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $285.00 to $330.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/20/2021 – The Home Depot had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $305.00 to $350.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/19/2021 – The Home Depot had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $285.00 to $330.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/19/2021 – The Home Depot had its price target raised by analysts at Loop Capital from $310.00 to $350.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/15/2021 – The Home Depot was downgraded by analysts at Zelman & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

4/14/2021 – The Home Depot had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $305.00 to $350.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/12/2021 – The Home Depot had its price target raised by analysts at Loop Capital from $310.00 to $350.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/29/2021 – The Home Depot had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $310.00 to $330.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

3/25/2021 – The Home Depot had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a $319.00 price target on the stock.

3/15/2021 – The Home Depot is now covered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell. They set a “buy” rating and a $288.00 price target on the stock.

3/15/2021 – The Home Depot is now covered by analysts at Citigroup Inc.. They set a “buy” rating and a $288.00 price target on the stock.

3/9/2021 – The Home Depot is now covered by analysts at Citigroup Inc.. They set a “buy” rating and a $288.00 price target on the stock.

HD stock traded down $3.20 during trading on Monday, hitting $320.69. 32,651 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,554,616. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $297.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $279.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $344.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.36. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $214.01 and a 52 week high of $328.83.

Get The Home Depot Inc alerts:

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $32.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.10 billion. The Home Depot had a net margin of 9.94% and a negative return on equity of 910.85%. The business’s revenue was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.28 EPS. Research analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 11th were paid a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 10th. This is an increase from The Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.39%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Caliber Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in The Home Depot by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. Caliber Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,987 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,828,000 after buying an additional 924 shares during the period. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in The Home Depot by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 26,283 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $8,023,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in The Home Depot during the 1st quarter valued at about $275,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in The Home Depot by 30.8% during the 1st quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 24,892 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $7,598,000 after purchasing an additional 5,856 shares during the period. Finally, Radnor Capital Management LLC increased its position in The Home Depot by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 3,503 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. 68.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

Featured Story: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for The Home Depot Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Home Depot Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.