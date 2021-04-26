Reilly Financial Advisors LLC Buys 528 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,609 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 528 shares during the quarter. Thermo Fisher Scientific comprises approximately 1.6% of Reilly Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $18,077,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the first quarter worth $5,392,000. Ardevora Asset Management LLP increased its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.5% during the first quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 95,809 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $43,725,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt increased its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 121.6% during the first quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 1,048,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $478,684,000 after acquiring an additional 575,000 shares during the period. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC increased its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 5.1% during the first quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 10,692 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,880,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares during the period. Finally, Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 20.8% during the first quarter. Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 2,422 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,105,000 after buying an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TMO stock traded up $0.03 on Monday, reaching $488.12. The company had a trading volume of 3,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,795,752. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $191.84 billion, a PE ratio of 40.05, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50-day moving average of $461.34 and a 200-day moving average of $475.04. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12 month low of $320.24 and a 12 month high of $532.57.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The medical research company reported $7.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.56 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $10.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.53 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 21.35% and a net margin of 17.12%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s revenue was up 54.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.55 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 19.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 16th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.21%. This is a boost from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 15th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.42%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $500.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $525.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $525.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $540.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $556.00 to $580.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $534.45.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

