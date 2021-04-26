Reilly Financial Advisors LLC Buys 897 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 2.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 31,783 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 897 shares during the period. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $11,744,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, ForthRight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 77.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LMT has been the subject of several research reports. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $410.00 price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $445.00 to $458.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $420.00 to $368.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Lockheed Martin from $351.00 to $334.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $423.90.

Shares of LMT traded down $4.60 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $372.69. The stock had a trading volume of 5,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,849,463. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company’s fifty day moving average is $365.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $357.83. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52 week low of $319.81 and a 52 week high of $417.62.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The aerospace company reported $6.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.32 by $0.24. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.18% and a return on equity of 173.43%. The company had revenue of $16.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $6.08 earnings per share. Lockheed Martin’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $2.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $10.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.38%.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

