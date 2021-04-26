Reilly Financial Advisors LLC Grows Stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 616 shares during the period. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $2,034,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMC. United Bank grew its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 5.1% in the third quarter. United Bank now owns 7,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $843,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.8% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 477,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,733,000 after buying an additional 8,306 shares during the period. Westover Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the third quarter valued at approximately $329,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the third quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the third quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Institutional investors own 86.56% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Mark C. Mcgivney sold 6,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.28, for a total value of $706,090.00. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MMC stock traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $127.43. 5,516 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,745,335. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $121.53 and its 200-day moving average is $115.58. The company has a market cap of $64.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $91.80 and a fifty-two week high of $128.86.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $4.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.26 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 31.20% and a net margin of 11.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.19 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 4.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be given a $0.465 dividend. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 6th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is 39.91%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MMC. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $126.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $125.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $126.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $120.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $118.35.

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

