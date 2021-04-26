Reilly Financial Advisors LLC Has $22.73 Million Stock Holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lowered its position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,183 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 489 shares during the period. Lam Research accounts for 2.0% of Reilly Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $22,728,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WoodTrust Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Lam Research in the first quarter valued at approximately $238,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lam Research by 0.7% in the first quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 16,282 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,481,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC bought a new position in shares of Lam Research in the first quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Lam Research by 36.7% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 19,028 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,327,000 after acquiring an additional 5,111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crestwood Advisors Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the first quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Institutional investors own 84.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Lam Research alerts:

In other Lam Research news, EVP Patrick J. Lord sold 4,166 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $576.56, for a total transaction of $2,401,948.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy Archer sold 4,464 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $515.00, for a total transaction of $2,298,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

LRCX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Lam Research from $590.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $800.00 to $815.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lam Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $508.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $495.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $660.00 to $750.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $663.41.

LRCX traded up $1.99 on Monday, reaching $629.48. The company had a trading volume of 5,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,671,196. Lam Research Co. has a fifty-two week low of $229.69 and a fifty-two week high of $669.00. The stock has a market cap of $89.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s fifty day moving average is $590.71 and its 200 day moving average is $503.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 3.31.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $7.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.56 by $0.93. Lam Research had a net margin of 23.60% and a return on equity of 55.82%. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.98 EPS. Lam Research’s quarterly revenue was up 53.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 22.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th were paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.60%.

Lam Research Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Further Reading: Bollinger Bands

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LRCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX).

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.