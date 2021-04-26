Reilly Financial Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Reilly Financial Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 15,107 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 467 shares during the period. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $3,199,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 9,944 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,106,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Baskin Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in Visa by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Baskin Financial Services Inc. now owns 184,169 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $38,994,000 after purchasing an additional 3,144 shares during the period. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt boosted its position in Visa by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 4,232,500 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $898,306,000 after purchasing an additional 90,000 shares during the period. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Visa during the 1st quarter worth $3,134,000. Finally, Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. boosted its position in Visa by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. now owns 40,110 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $8,492,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360 shares during the period. 80.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE V traded up $2.19 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $232.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,451,129. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $218.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $209.16. The stock has a market cap of $453.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $168.55 and a 52 week high of $231.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.91.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.14. Visa had a net margin of 49.74% and a return on equity of 37.22%. The firm had revenue of $5.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.46 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. Visa’s payout ratio is 25.40%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on V shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Visa from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Visa from $220.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $256.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research note on Sunday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Visa from $253.00 to $258.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Visa in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $232.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $229.00.

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.55, for a total transaction of $1,912,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 163,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,669,455.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 31,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total value of $7,302,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 282,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,999,380. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 124,843 shares of company stock worth $27,721,078 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

