Reilly Financial Advisors LLC Sells 651 Shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

Reilly Financial Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 87,375 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 651 shares during the quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.05% of First Republic Bank worth $14,570,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of First Republic Bank in the fourth quarter valued at $234,715,000. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt lifted its stake in First Republic Bank by 34.7% in the first quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 3,141,312 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $523,751,000 after acquiring an additional 810,000 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 397.1% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 777,013 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $114,167,000 after acquiring an additional 620,695 shares during the period. KBC Group NV increased its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 886.3% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 544,550 shares of the bank’s stock worth $80,011,000 after purchasing an additional 489,338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,480,177 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $364,412,000 after purchasing an additional 360,733 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FRC traded up $3.09 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $182.21. 2,125 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 965,987. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. First Republic Bank has a fifty-two week low of $92.13 and a fifty-two week high of $180.98. The business has a 50-day moving average of $170.60 and a 200-day moving average of $149.32.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 13th. The bank reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 22.95% and a return on equity of 10.96%. First Republic Bank’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that First Republic Bank will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 29th will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 28th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. This is an increase from First Republic Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.77%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on First Republic Bank from $163.00 to $174.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Compass Point reissued a “top pick” rating on shares of First Republic Bank in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $163.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $163.00 target price on shares of First Republic Bank in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.72.

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, and private wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, passbook deposits, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

