Reinhart Partners Inc. Acquires 6,358 Shares of Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA)

Reinhart Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 463,663 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,358 shares during the period. Reinhart Partners Inc. owned approximately 0.67% of Avista worth $22,140,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVA. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Avista during the 1st quarter worth about $56,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in Avista in the fourth quarter valued at $65,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Avista in the fourth quarter worth $65,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in Avista in the fourth quarter worth about $87,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Avista in the 4th quarter valued at $102,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.92% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on AVA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Avista from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday. Bank of America lowered shares of Avista from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Sidoti reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Avista in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Avista from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th.

In other Avista news, VP David J. Meyer sold 1,522 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.91, for a total transaction of $72,919.02. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,454 shares in the company, valued at $117,571.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Scott L. Morris sold 9,410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.24, for a total value of $378,658.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 176,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,116,081.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 34,988 shares of company stock valued at $1,526,389. 0.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of AVA traded down $0.54 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $46.03. The stock had a trading volume of 3,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 484,373. The company has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.54. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.95. Avista Co. has a 12 month low of $32.26 and a 12 month high of $49.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Avista (NYSE:AVA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $380.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $376.60 million. Avista had a net margin of 9.31% and a return on equity of 6.19%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Avista Co. will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th were issued a $0.423 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th. This is an increase from Avista’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.68%. Avista’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 97.13%.

Avista Profile

Avista Corporation operates as an electric and natural gas utility company. It operates in two segments, Avista Utilities and AEL&P. The Avista Utilities segment provides electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington and northern Idaho; and natural gas distribution services in parts of northeastern and southwestern Oregon, as well as generates electricity in Washington, Idaho, Oregon, and Montana.

