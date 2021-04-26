Reinhart Partners Inc. Buys 32,179 Shares of Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE)

Reinhart Partners Inc. lifted its position in Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) by 18.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 207,148 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,179 shares during the period. Reinhart Partners Inc.’s holdings in Lumentum were worth $18,923,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Lumentum during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Lumentum during the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new stake in shares of Lumentum during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its stake in shares of Lumentum by 76.0% in the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 549 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in Lumentum by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 572 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. 89.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LITE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Lumentum from $101.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $97.00 price target (down previously from $105.00) on shares of Lumentum in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Lumentum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Lumentum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Susquehanna reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Lumentum in a research report on Friday, February 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.22.

In other Lumentum news, CEO Alan S. Lowe sold 9,862 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.39, for a total value of $921,012.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Wajid Ali sold 6,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.35, for a total transaction of $604,908.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 86,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,036,594.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Lumentum stock traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $94.35. The company had a trading volume of 2,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,743,265. Lumentum Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $66.33 and a 12 month high of $112.08. The company has a market capitalization of $7.14 billion, a PE ratio of 47.28 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $89.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.26. The company has a current ratio of 7.38, a quick ratio of 6.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The technology company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $478.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $480.81 million. Lumentum had a net margin of 9.22% and a return on equity of 21.41%. Lumentum’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.53 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lumentum Holdings Inc. will post 5.24 EPS for the current year.

Lumentum Company Profile

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

