Reinhart Partners Inc. Has $26.49 Million Stock Holdings in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST)

Reinhart Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) by 12.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,498,290 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 160,762 shares during the period. Vistra makes up approximately 1.4% of Reinhart Partners Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Reinhart Partners Inc.’s holdings in Vistra were worth $26,490,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Corp boosted its stake in Vistra by 37.7% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 2,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in Vistra by 820.7% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 2,421 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Vistra in the 1st quarter valued at about $67,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Vistra by 91.5% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vistra by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 5,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.23% of the company’s stock.

NYSE VST traded down $0.28 on Monday, reaching $17.21. The company had a trading volume of 103,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,897,144. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.69 and its 200 day moving average is $19.10. Vistra Corp. has a 52-week low of $16.19 and a 52-week high of $24.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.93.

Vistra (NYSE:VST) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.89). Vistra had a net margin of 4.98% and a return on equity of 8.57%. The firm had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Vistra Corp. will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 16th. This is a positive change from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.99%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Guggenheim reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Vistra in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Wolfe Research reiterated a “peer perform” rating and issued a $20.00 price target (down previously from $24.00) on shares of Vistra in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective (down from $32.00) on shares of Vistra in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Vistra from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Vistra from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Vistra currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

In other Vistra news, insider Oaktree Capital Group Holdings sold 7,204 shares of Vistra stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.84, for a total value of $121,315.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO James A. Burke bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.75 per share, for a total transaction of $335,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 242,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,054,287.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Vistra Corp. is an energy company, which engages in the provision of electricity and power generation. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset and Asset Closure. The Retail segment sells electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial and industrial customers.

