Reinhart Partners Inc. Increases Holdings in Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG)

Reinhart Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG) by 6.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,505,339 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 91,246 shares during the period. Change Healthcare makes up about 1.7% of Reinhart Partners Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Reinhart Partners Inc. owned about 0.49% of Change Healthcare worth $33,268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CHNG. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT acquired a new stake in Change Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth approximately $59,956,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Change Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,355,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Change Healthcare by 35.4% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,243,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,385,000 after purchasing an additional 2,417,364 shares during the period. Freshford Capital Management LLC increased its position in Change Healthcare by 89.6% during the 4th quarter. Freshford Capital Management LLC now owns 2,251,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,997,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064,113 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Change Healthcare by 4,084.1% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 901,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,821,000 after buying an additional 880,369 shares in the last quarter.

CHNG stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Monday, hitting $23.27. The company had a trading volume of 5,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,903,230. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.22, a P/E/G ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The business has a 50 day moving average of $22.61 and a 200 day moving average of $20.19. Change Healthcare Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.76 and a fifty-two week high of $24.21.

Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. Change Healthcare had a negative net margin of 5.76% and a positive return on equity of 13.43%. The business had revenue of $785.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $788.96 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Change Healthcare Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

CHNG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Change Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.75 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Change Healthcare from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Berenberg Bank cut Change Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $25.75 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Change Healthcare from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Change Healthcare from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $25.75 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.96.

Change Healthcare Inc, an independent healthcare technology platform, provides data and analytics-driven solutions to enhance clinical, financial, administrative, and patient engagement outcomes in the United States healthcare system. It operates through three segments: Software and Analytics, Network Solutions, and Technology-Enabled Services.

