Reinhart Partners Inc. Purchases 32 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Reinhart Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,672 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,054,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Powell Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter worth $45,000.

NYSEARCA IVV traded up $1.27 during trading on Monday, reaching $419.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 71,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,335,686. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $275.00 and a one year high of $419.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $401.04 and a 200 day moving average of $376.52.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

