Reinhart Partners Inc. Sells 15,619 Shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

Reinhart Partners Inc. decreased its holdings in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) by 13.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 102,293 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 15,619 shares during the period. Reinhart Partners Inc. owned about 0.19% of Carlisle Companies worth $16,835,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,699,859 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $577,845,000 after acquiring an additional 277,059 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 27.3% in the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,778,430 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $277,755,000 after buying an additional 381,279 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,048,808 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $163,803,000 after buying an additional 46,816 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Carlisle Companies by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,033,573 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $161,423,000 after acquiring an additional 11,071 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Carlisle Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $82,398,000. Institutional investors own 90.14% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $177.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $184.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Longbow Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Carlisle Companies from $175.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Carlisle Companies from $180.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Carlisle Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $181.50.

In other Carlisle Companies news, insider John E. Berlin sold 15,554 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.46, for a total value of $2,340,254.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 34,216 shares in the company, valued at $5,148,139.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Karl Ted Messmer sold 13,022 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.18, for a total transaction of $1,955,643.96. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,178 shares in the company, valued at $2,729,972.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CSL traded down $0.85 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $189.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 559 shares, compared to its average volume of 316,931. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $164.43 and a 200 day moving average of $150.22. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a twelve month low of $97.55 and a twelve month high of $191.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.99 billion, a PE ratio of 31.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.96.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.78. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $970.33 million. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 7.91% and a return on equity of 14.60%. The firm’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th were given a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.33%.

Carlisle Companies Profile

Carlisle Cos., Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of engineered products for both original equipment and aftermarket channels. It operates through the following segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, Carlisle Fluid Technologies, and Carlisle Brake & Friction.

