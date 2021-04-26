RenaissanceRe (RNR) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, April 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $3.59 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The insurance provider reported ($1.59) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.15) by $0.56. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $858.74 million. RenaissanceRe had a return on equity of 2.44% and a net margin of 12.46%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect RenaissanceRe to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $14 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of RNR opened at $172.17 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.45. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $166.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $165.89. RenaissanceRe has a 12 month low of $137.90 and a 12 month high of $201.29.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. This is a boost from RenaissanceRe’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. RenaissanceRe’s dividend payout ratio is 15.77%.

RNR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of RenaissanceRe from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of RenaissanceRe from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $194.00 to $199.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of RenaissanceRe from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of RenaissanceRe from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of RenaissanceRe from $229.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $189.67.

About RenaissanceRe

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss retrocessional reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including hurricanes, earthquakes, and other windstorms, as well as claims arising from other natural and man-made catastrophes comprising tsunamis, winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, and binding facilities and regional U.S.

