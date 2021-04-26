Renault SA (EPA:RNO) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Renault SA (EPA:RNO) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €38.77 ($45.61).

Several brokerages recently commented on RNO. Nord/LB set a €29.00 ($34.12) target price on shares of Renault and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Berenberg Bank set a €11.00 ($12.94) target price on shares of Renault and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. UBS Group set a €54.00 ($63.53) target price on shares of Renault and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €26.00 ($30.59) target price on shares of Renault and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €69.00 ($81.18) price objective on shares of Renault and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of RNO opened at €33.73 ($39.68) on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of €37.55 and a 200-day moving average of €33.82. Renault has a one year low of €73.71 ($86.72) and a one year high of €100.70 ($118.47).

About Renault

Renault SA designs, manufactures, sells, and distributes vehicles in France and internationally. The company operates through Automotive, AVTOVAZ, Sales Financing, and Mobility Services segments. It offers passenger and light commercial, and electric vehicles primarily under the Renault, Dacia, Renault Samsung Motors, Alpine, and LADA, as well as under the Nissan, Datsun, and Infiniti brands.

