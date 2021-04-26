Rentokil Initial plc (LON:RTO) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Rentokil Initial plc (LON:RTO) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 556.60 ($7.27).

Several research firms have commented on RTO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Rentokil Initial in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 675 ($8.82) price objective on shares of Rentokil Initial in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Rentokil Initial to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from GBX 550 ($7.19) to GBX 565 ($7.38) in a report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 400 ($5.23) price target on shares of Rentokil Initial in a report on Thursday, March 11th.

Get Rentokil Initial alerts:

LON RTO opened at GBX 507 ($6.62) on Monday. The company has a market cap of £9.43 billion and a PE ratio of 50.86. Rentokil Initial has a 52 week low of GBX 445.50 ($5.82) and a 52 week high of GBX 578.60 ($7.56). The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 300.61. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 494.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 512.23.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 8th will be paid a GBX 5.41 ($0.07) dividend. This is a positive change from Rentokil Initial’s previous dividend of $3.64. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a yield of 1.13%.

In other Rentokil Initial news, insider Stuart Ingall- Tombs sold 18,919 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 485 ($6.34), for a total transaction of £91,757.15 ($119,881.30).

About Rentokil Initial

Rentokil Initial plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides route-based services in North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, the Pacific, and internationally. It offers a range of pest control services from rodents to flying and crawling insects, as well as to other forms of wildlife management for commercial and residential customers.

Further Reading: Google Finance

Receive News & Ratings for Rentokil Initial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rentokil Initial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.