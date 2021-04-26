Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Danaher (DHR)

Danaher (NYSE: DHR) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

4/23/2021 – Danaher had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $253.00 to $285.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

4/23/2021 – Danaher had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $280.00 to $315.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/23/2021 – Danaher had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $260.00 to $280.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/23/2021 – Danaher had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $249.00 to $270.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/23/2021 – Danaher had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $270.00 to $290.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/23/2021 – Danaher had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $275.00 to $315.00.

4/9/2021 – Danaher was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. They now have a $241.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Danaher is poised to gain from Danaher Business System (“DBS”), the policy of rewarding shareholders and investment in product innovation in the quarters ahead. Also, its inorganic activities, including acquisitions and divestments, are boons. For 2021, the company anticipates core revenue growth in low-double digits, whereas it reported a 9.5% increase in 2020. The pandemic-led tailwinds are expected to boost core sales by 5% in 2021. However, a rise in costs and expenses might be concerning for the company. Also, high debts raise financial obligations and international businesses have associated risks. In the past three months, Danaher’s shares have underperformed the industry. In the past 60 days, the company's earnings estimates have been revised downward for the first quarter of 2021, 2021 and 2022.”

3/16/2021 – Danaher was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $228.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Danaher is poised to gain from Danaher Business System (“DBS”), the policy of rewarding shareholders and investment in product innovation in the quarters ahead. Also, its inorganic activities, including acquisitions and divestments, are boons. For 2021, the company anticipates core revenue growth in low-double digits, whereas it reported a 9.5% increase in 2020. The pandemic-led tailwinds are expected to boost core sales by 5% in 2021. In the past 60 days, the company's earnings estimates have been revised upward for 2021. However, a rise in costs and expenses might be concerning for the company. Also, high debts raise financial obligations and international businesses have associated risks. In the past three months, Danaher’s shares have underperformed the industry.”

3/8/2021 – Danaher is now covered by analysts at Barclays PLC. They set an “overweight” rating and a $260.00 price target on the stock.

NYSE:DHR opened at $259.78 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $226.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $229.08. Danaher Co. has a 52 week low of $155.61 and a 52 week high of $259.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $185.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.59, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.72.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.85. Danaher had a net margin of 18.05% and a return on equity of 12.94%. The firm had revenue of $6.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is a boost from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.32%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.00%.

In related news, SVP Angela S. Lalor sold 6,437 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.70, for a total value of $1,575,133.90. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 25,148 shares in the company, valued at $6,153,715.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in Danaher by 68.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 8,712 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,935,000 after purchasing an additional 3,530 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates raised its position in Danaher by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 20,314 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,513,000 after acquiring an additional 1,382 shares during the period. Financial Consulate Inc. raised its position in Danaher by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 3,101 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $689,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the period. Dudley & Shanley Inc. raised its position in Danaher by 29.6% in the fourth quarter. Dudley & Shanley Inc. now owns 82,830 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $18,400,000 after acquiring an additional 18,930 shares during the period. Finally, Gilbert & Cook Inc. raised its position in Danaher by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 1,979 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

