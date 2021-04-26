Retirement Systems of Alabama Boosts Stake in Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH)

Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its position in Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 71,266 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned approximately 0.12% of Ashland Global worth $6,326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ASH. Asset Dedication LLC increased its stake in shares of Ashland Global by 194.3% in the fourth quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 674 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN bought a new stake in Ashland Global during the fourth quarter worth approximately $217,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Ashland Global by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,182 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Ashland Global by 6,944.0% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,522 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 3,472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Ashland Global by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,527 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Ashland Global alerts:

ASH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $103.00 target price on shares of Ashland Global in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Ashland Global from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ashland Global from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price target on shares of Ashland Global from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ashland Global currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.20.

Shares of Ashland Global stock opened at $92.67 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.90. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.07. Ashland Global Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $55.40 and a twelve month high of $92.97. The firm has a market cap of $5.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.03 and a beta of 1.35.

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.03. Ashland Global had a negative net margin of 21.84% and a positive return on equity of 5.40%. The business had revenue of $552.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $540.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ashland Global Holdings Inc. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. Ashland Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.29%.

About Ashland Global

Ashland Global Holdings Inc provides specialty chemical solutions worldwide. The company's Specialty Ingredients segment offers products, technologies, and resources for solving formulation and product-performance challenges. It provides solutions using natural, synthetic, and semisynthetic polymers derived from cellulose ethers, vinyl pyrrolidones, acrylic polymers, polyester and polyurethane-based adhesives, and plant and seed extracts.

Read More: How is inflation measured?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH).

Receive News & Ratings for Ashland Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ashland Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.