Retirement Systems of Alabama Buys 117,741 Shares of Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS)

Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its stake in Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS) by 225.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 170,040 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 117,741 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned about 0.13% of Flowserve worth $6,599,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in FLS. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Flowserve by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 129,752 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,858,000 after purchasing an additional 4,849 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Flowserve by 270.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 229,709 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,273,000 after purchasing an additional 167,720 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in Flowserve during the 4th quarter valued at about $298,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Flowserve by 50.1% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 5,517 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,841 shares during the period. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Flowserve during the 4th quarter valued at about $65,000. Institutional investors own 98.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Flowserve alerts:

Flowserve stock opened at $40.32 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.73, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $39.75 and its 200 day moving average is $36.16. Flowserve Co. has a twelve month low of $21.05 and a twelve month high of $42.24.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.53. The business had revenue of $985.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $959.96 million. Flowserve had a return on equity of 14.41% and a net margin of 3.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Flowserve Co. will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 26th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. Flowserve’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.36%.

In other news, insider Kirk Wilson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.72, for a total transaction of $417,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 39,879 shares in the company, valued at $1,663,751.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup upped their target price on Flowserve from $42.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Flowserve from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Flowserve in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Flowserve from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.86.

About Flowserve

Flowserve Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Canada, Mexico, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates in two segments: Flowserve Pump Division (FPD) and Flow Control Division (FCD).

Featured Story: Dollar Cost Averaging

Receive News & Ratings for Flowserve Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flowserve and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.