Retirement Systems of Alabama Decreases Stake in KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR)

Retirement Systems of Alabama lowered its position in KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 183,834 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,945 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in KBR were worth $7,057,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in KBR during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in KBR during the 3rd quarter valued at about $88,000. CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in KBR by 208.6% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 3,030 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 2,048 shares in the last quarter. JBF Capital Inc. purchased a new position in KBR during the 4th quarter valued at about $155,000. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in KBR during the 1st quarter valued at about $206,000. 98.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on KBR. DA Davidson lifted their target price on KBR from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Truist lifted their price target on KBR from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on KBR from $38.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Truist Securities lifted their price target on KBR from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on KBR from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. KBR has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.50.

NYSE:KBR opened at $40.17 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $35.83 and a 200 day moving average of $30.30. The company has a market capitalization of $5.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -160.68 and a beta of 1.39. KBR, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.64 and a 1-year high of $40.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

KBR (NYSE:KBR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The construction company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. KBR had a positive return on equity of 13.98% and a negative net margin of 0.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that KBR, Inc. will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 5th were paid a $0.11 dividend. This is a boost from KBR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 1st. KBR’s payout ratio is 26.04%.

In related news, insider Douglas Nick Kelly sold 2,220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.55, for a total value of $72,261.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,037,043. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Eileen Akerson sold 1,779 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.50, for a total value of $68,491.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 85,556 shares in the company, valued at $3,293,906. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

KBR Profile

KBR, Inc provides scientific, technology, and engineering solutions to governments and commercial customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Government Solutions, Technology Solutions, and Energy Solutions. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, intelligence, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

