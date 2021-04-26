Retirement Systems of Alabama Purchases 368 Shares of Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL)

Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its position in Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 50,266 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Quidel were worth $6,431,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Adirondack Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Quidel in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Quidel in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Quidel in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Quidel by 37.2% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Quidel by 24.5% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on QDEL shares. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Quidel from $265.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised Quidel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Raymond James cut their price target on Quidel from $245.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Quidel from $120.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their target price on Quidel from $371.00 to $341.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $207.00.

In related news, CEO Douglas C. Bryant acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $165.30 per share, for a total transaction of $826,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 495,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,956,897.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Werner Kroll sold 12,784 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.11, for a total value of $2,097,982.24. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 21,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,581,208.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,467 shares of company stock valued at $4,022,536 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:QDEL opened at $116.01 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $132.67 and a 200-day moving average of $194.99. The company has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a PE ratio of 13.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 0.45. Quidel Co. has a 52-week low of $105.93 and a 52-week high of $306.72.

Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $11.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.90 by $1.17. The company had revenue of $809.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $809.41 million. Quidel had a net margin of 36.91% and a return on equity of 63.31%. Sell-side analysts expect that Quidel Co. will post 18.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Quidel Company Profile

Quidel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets diagnostic testing solutions for applications in infectious diseases, cardiology, thyroid, women's and general health, eye health, gastrointestinal diseases, and toxicology worldwide. It offers Sofia and Sofia 2 fluorescent immunoassay systems; QuickVue, a lateral flow immunoassay products; and InflammaDry and AdenoPlus, a POC products to detect infectious and inflammatory diseases and conditions of the eye.

