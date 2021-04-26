Retirement Systems of Alabama Raises Position in Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI)

Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its stake in shares of Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) by 0.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 215,279 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Douglas Emmett were worth $6,760,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its position in Douglas Emmett by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 88,176 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,573,000 after purchasing an additional 10,895 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett by 93.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 486,244 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,189,000 after buying an additional 235,480 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in Douglas Emmett by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 25,529 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $745,000 after purchasing an additional 2,710 shares during the period. Connable Office Inc. purchased a new position in Douglas Emmett during the 4th quarter worth $208,000. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Douglas Emmett by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 330,031 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,630,000 after purchasing an additional 13,012 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.65% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Douglas Emmett from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Robert W. Baird cut Douglas Emmett from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Mizuho increased their target price on Douglas Emmett from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Raymond James cut Douglas Emmett from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Douglas Emmett presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.70.

Douglas Emmett stock opened at $33.03 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.77, a PEG ratio of 7.70 and a beta of 0.88. Douglas Emmett, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.88 and a 1-year high of $34.95. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $32.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.78.

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $215.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $218.62 million. Douglas Emmett had a return on equity of 7.53% and a net margin of 34.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Douglas Emmett, Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. Douglas Emmett’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.33%.

Douglas Emmett Company Profile

Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

