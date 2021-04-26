Retirement Systems of Alabama Sells 274,789 Shares of Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV)

Retirement Systems of Alabama cut its stake in Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV) by 53.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 236,796 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 274,789 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Valvoline were worth $6,173,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HGK Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Valvoline by 2.6% in the first quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,936 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $702,000 after acquiring an additional 689 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Valvoline by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 122,169 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,827,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Valvoline by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 47,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,228,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Valvoline during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Bahl & Gaynor Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Valvoline by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 174,267 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,033,000 after buying an additional 1,131 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:VVV opened at $28.82 on Monday. Valvoline Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.81 and a twelve month high of $28.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $26.45 and its 200-day moving average is $23.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.42, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.44.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.05. Valvoline had a negative return on equity of 121.96% and a net margin of 9.53%. The company had revenue of $653.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $629.84 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. Valvoline’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Valvoline Inc. will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. Valvoline’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.97%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on VVV shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Valvoline from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price target on Valvoline from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Valvoline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on Valvoline from $28.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Valvoline from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.00.

Valvoline Inc manufactures, markets, and supplies, engine and automotive maintenance products and services. It operates through three segments: Quick Lubes, Core North America, and International. The company offers lubricants for passenger car, light duty, and heavy duty; antifreeze/coolants for original equipment manufacturers; functional and maintenance chemicals, such as brake fluids and power steering fluids, as well as specialty coatings for automotive and industrial applications comprising rust prevention and sound absorption; and oil and air filters for light-duty vehicles.

