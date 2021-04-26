REV Group (NYSE:REVG) PT Raised to $19.00

REV Group (NYSE:REVG) had its price objective lifted by Morgan Stanley from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on REVG. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on REV Group from $10.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of REV Group from $10.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of REV Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of REV Group from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $14.57.

Get REV Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE:REVG opened at $20.49 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.82 and a beta of 2.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. REV Group has a 12-month low of $3.92 and a 12-month high of $20.75. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.88.

REV Group (NYSE:REVG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.08. REV Group had a positive return on equity of 0.75% and a negative net margin of 1.35%. The firm had revenue of $554.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $533.75 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.04) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that REV Group will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Rodney M. Rushing purchased 16,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.98 per share, with a total value of $301,165.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 948,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,062,930.10. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of REV Group by 50.5% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,237,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,524,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085,688 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of REV Group by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 4,532,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,931,000 after purchasing an additional 257,323 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of REV Group by 199.9% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 114,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $903,000 after purchasing an additional 76,298 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of REV Group during the 4th quarter valued at $670,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of REV Group by 64.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 170,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,865,000 after purchasing an additional 67,052 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.37% of the company’s stock.

About REV Group

REV Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes specialty vehicles in the United States, Canada, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, the Latin America, the Caribbean, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fire & Emergency, Commercial, and Recreation. The Fire & Emergency segment offers various fire apparatus and ambulance products for municipalities and private contractors.

Featured Article: Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for REV Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for REV Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.