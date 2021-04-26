Reviewing United Fire Group (NASDAQ:UFCS) and ProSight Global (NASDAQ:PROS)

United Fire Group (NASDAQ:UFCS) and ProSight Global (NASDAQ:PROS) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

Get United Fire Group alerts:

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for United Fire Group and ProSight Global, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score United Fire Group 0 1 0 0 2.00 ProSight Global 0 3 1 0 2.25

United Fire Group presently has a consensus target price of $26.00, indicating a potential downside of 19.38%. ProSight Global has a consensus target price of $14.00, indicating a potential upside of 10.67%. Given ProSight Global’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe ProSight Global is more favorable than United Fire Group.

Profitability

This table compares United Fire Group and ProSight Global’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets United Fire Group -12.08% -7.65% -2.17% ProSight Global 4.12% 7.61% 1.46%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

60.0% of United Fire Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 95.9% of ProSight Global shares are held by institutional investors. 6.9% of United Fire Group shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.7% of ProSight Global shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares United Fire Group and ProSight Global’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio United Fire Group $1.20 billion 0.67 $14.82 million ($1.08) -29.86 ProSight Global $878.06 million 0.63 $38.89 million $1.39 9.10

ProSight Global has lower revenue, but higher earnings than United Fire Group. United Fire Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ProSight Global, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

United Fire Group has a beta of 0.15, indicating that its stock price is 85% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ProSight Global has a beta of 0.47, indicating that its stock price is 53% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

ProSight Global beats United Fire Group on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About United Fire Group

United Fire Group, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance for individuals and businesses in the United States. The company offers commercial and personal lines of property and casualty insurance; and commercial multiple peril and inland marine insurance, as well as assumed reinsurance products. Its commercial policies include fire and allied lines, other liability, automobile, workers' compensation, and fidelity and surety coverage; and personal lines comprise automobile, and fire and allied lines coverage, including homeowners. The company sells its products through a network of independent agencies. United Fire Group, Inc. was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

About ProSight Global

ProSight Global, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entrepreneurial specialty insurance company in the United States. It underwrites insurance coverages in the lines of commercial auto, general liability, workers' compensation, commercial multiple perils, and others. The company serves customers in construction, consumer service, marine and energy, media and entertainment, professional service, real estate, sports, and transportation industries. ProSight Global, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Morristown, New Jersey.

Receive News & Ratings for United Fire Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Fire Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.