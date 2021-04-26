REX American Resources (NYSE:REX) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of REX American Resources (NYSE:REX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “REX American Resources Corporation, formerly known as REX Stores Corporation, is engaged in the production and sale of ethanol and distillers grains. The Company owns interests in corn- or sorghum-based ethanol production facilities in Illinois, Iowa and Texas. The Company also intends to monetize its real estate assets via leases and property sales, as market conditions allow. REX American Resources Corporation is headquartered in Dayton, Ohio. “

Separately, TheStreet downgraded REX American Resources from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th.

Shares of REX opened at $79.01 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $93.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.45. The company has a market capitalization of $473.43 million, a PE ratio of 121.55 and a beta of 1.16. REX American Resources has a fifty-two week low of $51.99 and a fifty-two week high of $116.86.

REX American Resources (NYSE:REX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The energy company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.25. REX American Resources had a return on equity of 0.87% and a net margin of 1.05%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that REX American Resources will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of REX American Resources by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 864,276 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $63,499,000 after buying an additional 31,438 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of REX American Resources by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 603,060 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $44,307,000 after buying an additional 2,729 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in shares of REX American Resources by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 219,701 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $16,141,000 after buying an additional 12,553 shares during the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of REX American Resources during the 4th quarter worth $3,254,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of REX American Resources by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 39,553 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,905,000 after buying an additional 2,792 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.81% of the company’s stock.

REX American Resources Company Profile

REX American Resources Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells ethanol in the United States. It operates in two segments, Ethanol and By-Products, and Refined Coal. The company also offers distillers grains and non-food grade corn oil; and dry distillers grains with solubles, which is used as a protein in animal feed.

