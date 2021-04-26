Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM) Shares Sold by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased its holdings in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 88,260 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,594 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,624,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 79.8% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 829 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 20,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 45.4% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 168.5% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors own 88.43% of the company’s stock.

In other Rhythm Pharmaceuticals news, CEO David P. Meeker purchased 10,000 shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $20.17 per share, with a total value of $201,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 111,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,245,626.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 9.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on RYTM. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upped their target price on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $43.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $36.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.86.

RYTM stock opened at $20.57 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.74. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.27 and a twelve month high of $43.26. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.77 and a beta of 1.57.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.01. On average, equities research analysts expect that Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of rare genetic diseases of obesity. The company's lead product candidate is IMCIVREE, a potent melanocortin-4 receptor for the treatment of pro-opiomelanocortin (POMC), proprotein convertase subtilisin/kexin type 1, leptin receptor (LEPR) deficiency obesity, and Bardet-Biedl and AlstrÃ¶m syndrome.

