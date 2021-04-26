Rigel Finance (RIGEL) Price Tops $45.03 on Exchanges

Rigel Finance (CURRENCY:RIGEL) traded down 12.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on April 26th. During the last week, Rigel Finance has traded 11.3% lower against the dollar. One Rigel Finance coin can currently be bought for $45.03 or 0.00083975 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Rigel Finance has a market cap of $189,064.30 and $32,717.00 worth of Rigel Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 15% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002303 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001865 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.59 or 0.00060778 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $143.88 or 0.00268343 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00004451 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $540.48 or 0.01008015 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $372.35 or 0.00694439 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.38 or 0.00024954 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $53,501.46 or 0.99782402 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Rigel Finance Coin Profile

Rigel Finance’s genesis date was December 7th, 2020. Rigel Finance’s total supply is 5,978 coins and its circulating supply is 4,199 coins. Rigel Finance’s official Twitter account is @RigelFinance.

According to CryptoCompare, “RigelFinance is an automated market-making (AMM) decentralized exchange (DEX) on the Ethereum blockchain. “

Rigel Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rigel Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rigel Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rigel Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

