Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) Expected to Earn Q2 2021 Earnings of $1.06 Per Share

Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) – Equities research analysts at William Blair raised their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for Robert Half International in a research report issued on Thursday, April 22nd. William Blair analyst T. Mulrooney now forecasts that the business services provider will post earnings of $1.06 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.82. William Blair also issued estimates for Robert Half International’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.13 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.28 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.75 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on RHI. Truist upped their target price on Robert Half International to $85.00 in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Robert Half International from $104.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America raised Robert Half International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Barclays increased their price target on Robert Half International from $42.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Robert Half International from $73.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Robert Half International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.38.

Shares of RHI opened at $87.00 on Monday. Robert Half International has a 12-month low of $41.82 and a 12-month high of $87.52. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.77. The stock has a market cap of $9.82 billion, a PE ratio of 30.53, a PEG ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 1.65.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The business services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.18. Robert Half International had a return on equity of 28.09% and a net margin of 6.08%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 25th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 24th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. This is a boost from Robert Half International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Robert Half International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.97%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Robert Half International during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in Robert Half International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Robert Half International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Robert Half International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Robert Half International by 723.8% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 659 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the period. 90.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Robert Half International Company Profile

Robert Half International, Inc engages in the provision of staffing and risk consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing and Risk Consulting & Internal Audit Services. The Temporary and Consultant Staffing segment offers staffing in the accounting and finance, administrative and office, information technology, legal, advertising, marketing, and web design fields.

