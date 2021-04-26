Robert W. Baird Reaffirms Buy Rating for Genpact (NYSE:G)

Robert W. Baird restated their buy rating on shares of Genpact (NYSE:G) in a research report released on Friday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. Robert W. Baird currently has a $54.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on G. Zacks Investment Research lowered Genpact from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Genpact from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Genpact currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $45.14.

Genpact stock opened at $45.10 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $43.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.98. Genpact has a one year low of $31.63 and a one year high of $45.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market cap of $8.44 billion, a PE ratio of 28.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.32.

Genpact (NYSE:G) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.02. Genpact had a return on equity of 21.81% and a net margin of 8.53%. The firm had revenue of $950.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $933.93 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Genpact will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.108 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. This is an increase from Genpact’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Genpact’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.56%.

In other Genpact news, CEO N. V. Tyagarajan sold 70,000 shares of Genpact stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.01, for a total value of $3,150,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 693,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,226,362.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Balkrishan Kalra sold 2,147 shares of Genpact stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.36, for a total transaction of $90,946.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 143,147 shares of company stock valued at $6,294,447 in the last three months. 1.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of G. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Genpact by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,553,196 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $312,399,000 after acquiring an additional 30,672 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Genpact by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,163,244 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $254,912,000 after acquiring an additional 160,563 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Genpact by 34.9% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,679,940 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $234,922,000 after acquiring an additional 1,470,634 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Genpact by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,592,872 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $107,241,000 after buying an additional 291,554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fenimore Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Genpact by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,229,385 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $95,462,000 after buying an additional 83,277 shares in the last quarter. 97.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Genpact Company Profile

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology (IT) services North and Latin America, India, rest of Asia, and Europe. It operates in three segments: Banking, Capital Markets and Insurance; Consumer Goods, Retail, Life Sciences and Healthcare; and High Tech, Manufacturing and Services.

