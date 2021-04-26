Rockland Trust Co. Sells 2,612 Shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

Rockland Trust Co. cut its position in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 56,381 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,612 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $1,646,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies by 404.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,944,478 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $116,293,000 after purchasing an additional 3,965,012 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in The Interpublic Group of Companies by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 45,790,051 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,076,982,000 after purchasing an additional 3,065,758 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies in the fourth quarter worth $55,223,000. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies in the 4th quarter worth $42,784,000. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies by 111.4% during the 4th quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 3,069,732 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $72,200,000 after buying an additional 1,617,832 shares in the last quarter. 96.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on IPG shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. BMO Capital Markets cut The Interpublic Group of Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $28.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Interpublic Group of Companies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.63.

Shares of NYSE IPG opened at $29.72 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.64, a P/E/G ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50-day moving average is $29.28 and its 200 day moving average is $24.44. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.35 and a 1 year high of $30.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

The Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The business services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.06. The Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 6.03% and a return on equity of 25.71%. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.63%. This is a positive change from The Interpublic Group of Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.96%.

In other news, Chairman Michael Isor Roth sold 628,019 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.75, for a total transaction of $16,799,508.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jocelyn Carter-Miller sold 5,714 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.26, for a total transaction of $150,049.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

About The Interpublic Group of Companies

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Integrated Agency Networks (IAN) and IPG DXTRA. The company offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines, as well as data management services.

