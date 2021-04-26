Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) Shares Sold by Hartford Investment Management Co.

Hartford Investment Management Co. lowered its position in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) by 4.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,725 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 597 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $3,378,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 177.8% in the 4th quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Hexavest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 45.4% in the 4th quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 173 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Rockwell Automation stock opened at $269.06 on Monday. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $169.32 and a fifty-two week high of $275.43. The firm has a market cap of $31.25 billion, a PE ratio of 30.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s fifty day moving average is $263.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $252.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.49. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 81.39% and a net margin of 16.17%. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.11 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 8.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.73%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ROK. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Rockwell Automation from $254.00 to $248.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Barclays upped their target price on Rockwell Automation from $265.00 to $269.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Rockwell Automation from $242.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Vertical Research raised Rockwell Automation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised Rockwell Automation from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $253.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $250.71.

In related news, SVP Sujeet Chand sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.06, for a total value of $322,478.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,536,806.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Frank C. Kulaszewicz sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.14, for a total value of $25,514.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,462 shares in the company, valued at $4,965,534.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,300 shares of company stock worth $1,342,726 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions. The company operates in two segments, Architecture & Software, and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment offers a portfolio of automation and information platforms, including hardware and software.

