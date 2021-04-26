Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. Acquires 250 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. increased its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 1.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 17,713 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $915,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Bainco International Investors bought a new position in Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Defined Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Friday. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Wolfe Research raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cisco Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.71.

NASDAQ CSCO opened at $51.54 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $50.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.00. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.28 and a 52 week high of $53.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $217.59 billion, a PE ratio of 21.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The network equipment provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $11.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.92 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.76% and a return on equity of 32.64%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This is a boost from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 5th. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is presently 50.68%.

In related news, EVP Maria Martinez sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.66, for a total value of $279,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director M Michele Burns sold 13,982 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.55, for a total transaction of $720,772.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 70,468 shares in the company, valued at $3,632,625.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 37,776 shares of company stock worth $1,832,205. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

