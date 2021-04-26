Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. Acquires Shares of 8,993 Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC)

Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. bought a new stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 8,993 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $478,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 3.8% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 25,502 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,252,000 after purchasing an additional 926 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $270,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the first quarter valued at $108,000. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $484,000. 82.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KLIC stock opened at $59.56 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $49.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.28. The company has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.69 and a beta of 1.18. Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.10 and a 12 month high of $59.98.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $267.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $265.00 million. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a net margin of 8.39% and a return on equity of 7.92%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 25th were issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 24th. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s payout ratio is presently 58.95%.

In related news, CFO Lester A. Wong sold 33,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.55, for a total transaction of $1,668,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 131,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,634,990.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Gregory F. Milzcik purchased 2,310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $43.31 per share, for a total transaction of $100,046.10. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 71,904 shares in the company, valued at $3,114,162.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,078 shares of company stock worth $2,345,868 over the last ninety days. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on KLIC. B. Riley raised their price objective on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Kulicke and Soffa Industries in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $61.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Kulicke and Soffa Industries has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.80.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells capital equipment and tools to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates in two segments, Capital Equipment, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS). The Capital Equipment segment manufactures and sells ball and wedge bonders, and advanced packaging and electronic assembly solutions.

