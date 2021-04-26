Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. Has $1.65 Million Stock Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. lifted its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,010 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $1,647,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of PayPal by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 13,229,817 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,098,423,000 after purchasing an additional 2,132,996 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of PayPal during the 4th quarter worth about $2,621,726,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of PayPal by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,680,445 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,501,360,000 after purchasing an additional 560,751 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of PayPal by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,814,891 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,298,647,000 after purchasing an additional 1,362,423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Temasek Holdings Private Ltd grew its stake in PayPal by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 9,502,785 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,225,552,000 after buying an additional 113,901 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

PYPL opened at $268.25 on Monday. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $115.90 and a twelve month high of $309.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a fifty day moving average of $250.97 and a 200-day moving average of $234.38. The stock has a market cap of $315.00 billion, a PE ratio of 100.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.08. PayPal had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 18.31%. The company had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. PayPal’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PYPL. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of PayPal from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of PayPal from $216.00 to $241.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $241.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of PayPal from $302.00 to $329.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of PayPal from $291.00 to $321.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. PayPal has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $279.00.

In other PayPal news, EVP Mark Britto sold 1,152 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.11, for a total value of $310,014.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 81,961 shares in the company, valued at $22,056,524.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Adele Louise Pentland sold 75,269 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.21, for a total transaction of $19,661,015.49. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 127,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,303,230.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 247,350 shares of company stock valued at $65,644,738. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Hyperwallet, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

