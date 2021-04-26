Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. Trims Stock Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. lowered its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 3.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,171 shares of the company’s stock after selling 235 shares during the period. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,020,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $256,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in PepsiCo in the third quarter valued at approximately $9,522,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of PepsiCo by 1.2% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,107,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of PepsiCo by 3.1% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 50,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,066,000 after acquiring an additional 1,542 shares during the period. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in PepsiCo in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.94% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PEP shares. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $136.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $144.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $149.44.

PEP opened at $144.03 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $199.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.57. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $139.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $140.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.77. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $126.53 and a 1 year high of $148.77.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.09. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 56.28%. The company had revenue of $14.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were given a dividend of $1.0225 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $4.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.96%.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

