Root, Inc.’s Lock-Up Period Will Expire on April 26th (NASDAQ:ROOT)

Root’s (NASDAQ:ROOT) lock-up period is set to expire on Monday, April 26th. Root had issued 26,830,845 shares in its public offering on October 28th. The total size of the offering was $724,432,815 based on an initial share price of $27.00. Shares of the company owned by company insiders and major shareholders will be eligible for trade following the expiration of the lock-up period.

A number of brokerages have commented on ROOT. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Root from $23.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Root in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Root from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.57.

Shares of ROOT opened at $10.66 on Monday. Root has a 52-week low of $9.42 and a 52-week high of $29.48. The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.94.

Root (NASDAQ:ROOT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $50.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.30 million. As a group, analysts expect that Root will post -4.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CTO Daniel Manges sold 36,427 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.09, for a total value of $403,975.43. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,090. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Silver Lake Group L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Root in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $145,463,000. Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Root during the 4th quarter valued at $40,846,000. Centerbridge Partners L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Root during the 4th quarter worth $35,987,000. Anglepoint Asset Management LTD. purchased a new position in Root in the fourth quarter worth $26,316,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in Root in the fourth quarter valued at $20,624,000.

About Root

Root, Inc provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company offers auto, homeowners, and renters insurance products. The company operates a direct-to-consumer model and serves customers primarily through mobile applications, as well as through its website. Its direct distribution channels also cover digital, media, and referral channels, as well as distribution partners.

