Royal Bank of Canada Analysts Give Renault (EPA:RNO) a €26.00 Price Target

Royal Bank of Canada set a €26.00 ($30.59) price objective on Renault (EPA:RNO) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Barclays set a €32.00 ($37.65) target price on Renault and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €69.00 ($81.18) price objective on shares of Renault and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Bank of America set a €41.00 ($48.24) target price on Renault and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. UBS Group set a €54.00 ($63.53) price target on Renault and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €40.00 ($47.06) price objective on Renault and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €38.77 ($45.61).

RNO opened at €33.73 ($39.68) on Thursday. Renault has a twelve month low of €73.71 ($86.72) and a twelve month high of €100.70 ($118.47). The firm has a 50 day moving average price of €37.55 and a 200-day moving average price of €33.82.

Renault Company Profile

Renault SA designs, manufactures, sells, and distributes vehicles in France and internationally. The company operates through Automotive, AVTOVAZ, Sales Financing, and Mobility Services segments. It offers passenger and light commercial, and electric vehicles primarily under the Renault, Dacia, Renault Samsung Motors, Alpine, and LADA, as well as under the Nissan, Datsun, and Infiniti brands.

