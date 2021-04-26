Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) Price Target to $75.00

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) had its target price raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $74.00 to $75.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. TD Securities reduced their target price on Rogers Communications from $74.00 to $73.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Rogers Communications from an underweight rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Rogers Communications from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. CIBC dropped their price target on shares of Rogers Communications from $65.00 to $64.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Desjardins reissued a buy rating on shares of Rogers Communications in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $71.50.

Shares of Rogers Communications stock opened at $48.93 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $47.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.92. Rogers Communications has a 1-year low of $37.84 and a 1-year high of $52.84. The company has a market cap of $24.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.73, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.48.

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.25. Rogers Communications had a return on equity of 17.61% and a net margin of 11.38%. The firm had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.33 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Rogers Communications will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.3981 per share. This is a positive change from Rogers Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th. Rogers Communications’s payout ratio is 49.20%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RCI. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Rogers Communications by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,676 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Rogers Communications by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 14,361 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $669,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Monarch Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Rogers Communications by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Monarch Capital Management Inc. now owns 26,035 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,213,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Rogers Communications by 20.8% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,760 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp raised its stake in shares of Rogers Communications by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 130,955 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $7,760,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.53% of the company’s stock.

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device financing, wireless home phone, device protection, text messaging, e-mail, global voice and data roaming, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device delivery services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands to approximately 10.8 million subscribers.

