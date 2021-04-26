Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates “Sector Perform” Rating for Northland Power (TSE:NPI)

Royal Bank of Canada restated their sector perform rating on shares of Northland Power (TSE:NPI) in a research report released on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a C$51.00 price target on the solar energy provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on NPI. Raymond James set a C$57.00 target price on shares of Northland Power and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. CIBC upgraded shares of Northland Power from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a C$47.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday. CSFB set a C$56.00 target price on shares of Northland Power and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Northland Power from C$50.00 to C$52.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Northland Power from C$47.00 to C$49.00 in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Northland Power has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$52.20.

NPI opened at C$44.12 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 411.87. The company has a market cap of C$9.93 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.24. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$44.37 and its 200 day moving average is C$45.03. Northland Power has a 12-month low of C$28.76 and a 12-month high of C$51.45.

Northland Power (TSE:NPI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The solar energy provider reported C$0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.31 by C($0.20). The company had revenue of C$492.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$516.00 million. As a group, analysts predict that Northland Power will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. Northland Power’s payout ratio is currently 68.65%.

About Northland Power

Northland Power Inc, an independent power producer, develops, builds, owns, and operates clean and green power projects in North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia. The company produces electricity from renewable resources, such as wind, solar, or hydro power, as well as clean burning natural gas and biomass for sale under power purchase agreements and other revenue arrangements.

