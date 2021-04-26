RWM Asset Management LLC Has $113,000 Stock Position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM)

RWM Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) by 51.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,880 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,002 shares during the period. RWM Asset Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF were worth $113,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 226.6% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 66,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,012,000 after buying an additional 46,379 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 7.3% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 56,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,416,000 after acquiring an additional 3,860 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 75.0% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,902,000 after purchasing an additional 13,586 shares in the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,667,000. Finally, Front Row Advisors LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $150,000.

Get First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF alerts:

NASDAQ FTSM opened at $59.98 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $59.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.03. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $59.46 and a fifty-two week high of $60.20.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st were issued a $0.029 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 29th. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%.

Further Reading: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.