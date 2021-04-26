RWM Asset Management LLC Lowers Holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

RWM Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 4.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,135 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 94 shares during the period. RWM Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nottingham Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. now owns 236,194 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $16,822,000 after purchasing an additional 9,460 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance increased its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 45,054 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,164,000 after buying an additional 1,596 shares in the last quarter. tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,098,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $140,000. Finally, Headinvest LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 288,763 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $20,280,000 after acquiring an additional 4,765 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF alerts:

Shares of IJR opened at $110.91 on Monday. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 1-year low of $54.70 and a 1-year high of $115.20. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.51.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.