RWM Asset Management LLC Lowers Position in Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG)

RWM Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG) by 86.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 524 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,398 shares during the period. RWM Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Neogen were worth $47,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Neogen by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Neogen by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 22,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,803,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Neogen by 56.3% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 372 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. TCF National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Neogen by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. TCF National Bank now owns 9,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $792,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Neogen by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.79% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Terri A. Morrical sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.99, for a total value of $52,794.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 38,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,359,018.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Jason Warren Lilly sold 993 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.25, for a total value of $91,604.25. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,353 shares in the company, valued at $955,064.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 95,724 shares of company stock worth $8,481,226. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

NEOG stock opened at $96.61 on Monday. Neogen Co. has a 12 month low of $59.70 and a 12 month high of $97.54. The stock has a market cap of $5.17 billion, a PE ratio of 84.75, a P/E/G ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $87.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.67.

Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.01). Neogen had a net margin of 13.92% and a return on equity of 8.13%. The business had revenue of $116.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.72 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Neogen Co. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Neogen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.33.

Neogen Company Profile

Neogen Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets various products for food and animal safety worldwide. It operates through two segments, Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment offers diagnostic test kits and related products to detect dangerous and unintended substances in food and animal feed, including foodborne pathogens, spoilage organisms, natural toxins, food allergens, genetic modifications, ruminant by-products, meat speciation, drug residues, pesticide residues, and general sanitation concerns; and AccuPoint Advanced rapid sanitation test for adenosine triphosphate, a chemical found in living cells.

