RWM Asset Management LLC Sells 2,901 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

RWM Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 34.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,462 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,901 shares during the quarter. RWM Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $165,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Alliance raised its holdings in AT&T by 4.5% during the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 62,792 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,790,000 after buying an additional 2,699 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of AT&T during the third quarter valued at approximately $453,000. Westover Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in AT&T by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 28,414 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $810,000 after buying an additional 1,873 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in AT&T by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 144,331 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,115,000 after acquiring an additional 24,327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 3rd quarter worth $256,000. 51.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of T opened at $31.40 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.04. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.35 and a 1-year high of $33.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $223.94 billion, a PE ratio of 20.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $43.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.69 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 6.42%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.62%. AT&T’s payout ratio is currently 58.26%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on AT&T from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of AT&T from $36.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Monday, February 8th. CIBC reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on AT&T from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.21.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; video and targeted advertising services; broadband, including fiber, and legacy telephony internet and voice communication; and wireline telecom services.

