RWM Asset Management LLC Sells 390,781 Shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY)

RWM Asset Management LLC cut its stake in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY) by 99.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,779 shares of the company’s stock after selling 390,781 shares during the period. RWM Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF were worth $140,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GSY. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. bought a new position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $93,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $138,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $139,000. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $171,000.

Shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF stock opened at $50.50 on Monday. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF has a twelve month low of $49.87 and a twelve month high of $50.60. The company’s 50 day moving average is $50.50 and its 200 day moving average is $50.55.

