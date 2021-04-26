RWM Asset Management LLC Sells 3,929 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

RWM Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 85.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 672 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,929 shares during the quarter. RWM Asset Management LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $41,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GIS. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its position in General Mills by 8.3% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of General Mills in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,249,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Mills in the third quarter valued at about $2,210,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its holdings in General Mills by 18.1% during the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 13,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $831,000 after acquiring an additional 2,063 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aurora Investment Counsel acquired a new position in General Mills during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,217,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.17% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GIS opened at $61.26 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.23. The stock has a market cap of $37.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.71, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.57. General Mills, Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.96 and a 1-year high of $66.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.02). General Mills had a return on equity of 28.60% and a net margin of 13.16%. The firm had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider John R. Church sold 27,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.35, for a total transaction of $1,629,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 76,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,641,880.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Richard C. Allendorf sold 10,864 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.16, for a total value of $675,306.24. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 90,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,633,560.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 73,396 shares of company stock valued at $4,496,653 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on GIS shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of General Mills from $63.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of General Mills from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of General Mills from $62.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on General Mills from $64.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.27.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit snacks, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, frozen and shelf-stable vegetables, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

