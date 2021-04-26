RWS (LON:RWS) Receives “Buy” Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reissued their buy rating on shares of RWS (LON:RWS) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 820 ($10.71) price target on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on RWS. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 761 ($9.94) price objective on shares of RWS in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on RWS in a research note on Monday, February 1st. They issued a buy rating and a GBX 690 ($9.01) price target for the company.

LON:RWS opened at GBX 696 ($9.09) on Thursday. RWS has a twelve month low of GBX 513 ($6.70) and a twelve month high of GBX 767 ($10.02). The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.84. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 639.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 590.42. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.71 billion and a PE ratio of 41.18.

RWS Company Profile

RWS Holdings plc engages in the translation, intellectual property (IP) support, life sciences language, and localization businesses. The company operates through IP Services, Life Sciences, and Moravia segments. The IP Services segment provides patent translation and filing solutions, as well as IP search services.

