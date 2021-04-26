SafeCapital (SCAP) Price Tops $0.0768

SafeCapital (CURRENCY:SCAP) traded up 29.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on April 26th. One SafeCapital coin can now be bought for about $0.0768 or 0.00000144 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. SafeCapital has a market cap of $142,324.22 and approximately $72.00 worth of SafeCapital was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, SafeCapital has traded up 1.8% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000479 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.57 or 0.00036557 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001215 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 26.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000257 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded up 54.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00005328 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000321 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 24.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001138 BTC.

Cashhand (CHND) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002728 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000034 BTC.

About SafeCapital

SafeCapital (SCAP) is a coin. Its genesis date was November 11th, 2019. SafeCapital’s total supply is 2,108,509 coins and its circulating supply is 1,852,870 coins. SafeCapital’s official website is www.safecapital.io. SafeCapital’s official message board is medium.com/@safecapital. SafeCapital’s official Twitter account is @SafecapitalO and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “SafeCapital is introducing a new paradigm of connectedness by rolling together several powerful decentralized investment modules into one ecosystem. Instead of spreading users thin across various exchanges, sites, and services (which is also a security risk). “

SafeCapital Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeCapital directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SafeCapital should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SafeCapital using one of the exchanges listed above.

