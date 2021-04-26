Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Safety, Income and Growth, Inc. acquires, owns, manages, finances and capitalizes ground net leases. Safety, Income and Growth, Inc. is based in New York, United States. “

SAFE has been the subject of several other research reports. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Safehold from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Safehold from $112.00 to $95.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $81.40.

NYSE:SAFE opened at $66.99 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.73. The company has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.28 and a beta of -0.46. Safehold has a 52 week low of $45.02 and a 52 week high of $84.99.

Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32. Safehold had a net margin of 38.08% and a return on equity of 4.60%. As a group, research analysts expect that Safehold will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.1623 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Safehold’s payout ratio is currently 73.03%.

In related news, Director Dean S. Adler sold 8,792 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.54, for a total value of $672,939.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Dean S. Adler sold 36,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.80, for a total transaction of $2,707,760.00. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 84,233 shares of company stock valued at $6,383,029. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in Safehold by 26.0% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 28,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,061,000 after acquiring an additional 5,872 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Safehold in the third quarter valued at about $221,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Safehold in the fourth quarter valued at about $14,160,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Safehold by 38.8% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Safehold by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 554,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,227,000 after buying an additional 100,032 shares during the last quarter. 26.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Safehold Company Profile

Safehold Inc (NYSE: SAFE) is revolutionizing real estate ownership by providing a new and better way for owners to unlock the value of the land beneath their buildings. Through its modern ground lease capital solution, Safehold helps owners of high quality multifamily, office, industrial, hospitality and mixed-use properties in major markets throughout the United States generate higher returns with less risk.

